Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330.46 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $330.46 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.13 or 0.00049706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00091060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

