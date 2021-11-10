Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 10.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55. 359,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,874,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

