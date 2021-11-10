Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.53. 187,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,421,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.52.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
