Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.53. 187,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,421,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

