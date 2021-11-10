Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

NYSE:BALY opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

