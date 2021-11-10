Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.67. 66,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 525,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Specifically, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

