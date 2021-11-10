Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,915 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

