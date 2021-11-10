Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

