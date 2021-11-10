Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 3,626 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MediaAlpha worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

