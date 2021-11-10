Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 7.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,838,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,470,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,046,000 after buying an additional 11,941,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after buying an additional 10,929,948 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after buying an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after buying an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.