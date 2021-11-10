Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 19,136 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Stericycle worth $59,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SRCL opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.