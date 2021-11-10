Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 355,272 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Invitation Homes worth $66,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

