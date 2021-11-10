Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,499,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $57,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

