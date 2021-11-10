Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $64,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.