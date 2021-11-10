Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,243 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.30% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $63,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

