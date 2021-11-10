Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BOH opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

