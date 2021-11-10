Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.