Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

