Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.55.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.