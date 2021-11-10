Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $112.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

