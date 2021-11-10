Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

