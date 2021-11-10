Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,669 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

