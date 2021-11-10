Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 198,769 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,205,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 240,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

