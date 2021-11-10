Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.