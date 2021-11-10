Barclays Boosts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 821.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

