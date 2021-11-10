Barclays Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $13.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

