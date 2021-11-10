Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Get ITM Power alerts:

LON:ITM opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.08. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 266.50 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.