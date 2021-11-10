Basic-Fit’s (BSFFF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

