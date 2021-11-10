BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.12

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.12 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.12). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.14), with a volume of 272,939 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £393.31 million and a P/E ratio of 26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

