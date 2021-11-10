Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.55.

BTE stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

