Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,567 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

