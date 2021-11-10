Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

