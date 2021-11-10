Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

NYSE A opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

