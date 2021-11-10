Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 197.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.71.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $557.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $563.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

