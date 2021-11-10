Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

