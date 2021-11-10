Beam Global (BEEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEEM opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

