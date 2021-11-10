Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $116.00 at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

