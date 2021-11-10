Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

