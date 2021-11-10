Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.64 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.670-$4.770 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

BDC stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

