BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 177,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

