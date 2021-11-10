Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 1,533,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

