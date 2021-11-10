Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.