Berenberg Bank Boosts Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target to GBX 465

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.21) on Monday. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.17.

Get Biffa alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.