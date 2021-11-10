Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.34. 15,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,338,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Specifically, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

