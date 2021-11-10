Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

