Biocept (BIOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Biocept to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Biocept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Biocept has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOC. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Biocept worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.