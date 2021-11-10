BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $20.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 94,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,146. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 317,947 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

