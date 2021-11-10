Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs Acquires 5,000 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 893,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,867,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

