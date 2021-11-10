BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.14.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

