Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BVS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 43,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,441. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioventus stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

