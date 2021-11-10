BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.10 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 827.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $768,606.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.66 or 0.99434342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00050164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.99 or 0.00629574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.