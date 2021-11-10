Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $70.29

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.29, but opened at $74.00. Black Knight shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 2,950 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

